The Historical Society of Cheshire County of Cheshire County is set to host an online discussion of the documentary film “Sirkka” with filmmaker Kristin Ojaniemi and Finnish American Heritage Center director James Kurtti.
The discussion will be held on the videoconferencing platform Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. The film is available to watch for free though Dec. 12 on Vimeo.
“Sirkka” shares the story of a 100-year-old New Hampshire resident who recently died on Oct. 27. An actress, activist and veteran, Sirkka Tuomi Holm has written and been involved in numerous books and research on Finnish America, labor, peace activities and feminism.
She witnessed almost a century of Finnish American history. Her grandfather fought for the Reds during the Finnish Civil War in 1918 and her immigrant parents were involved in labor strikes, and Sirkka Tuomi Holm was the first woman on the East Coast to be subpoenaed to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee. She also spent years on the Finnish American amateur stage and served overseas during World War II.
This film was produced by Kristin Ojaniemi in partnership with the Finnish American Heritage Center, and premiered at Sirkka Tuomi Holm’s 99th birthday celebration in Francestown in early August 2019.
This virtual program is presented through an ongoing partnership between the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Finnish American Heritage Center in Hancock, Mich.
Registration is required: www.hsccnh.org.