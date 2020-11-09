The Historical Society of Cheshire County has received a community project grant from N.H. Humanities to present “The Connecticut: New England’s Great River.” The talk by Adair Mulligan will be presented online Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. via the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The Connecticut River, the largest river in New England, rises in a small beaver pond near the Canadian border and flows over 400 miles through four states, falling 2,670 feet to the sea through America’s only watershed-based national fish and wildlife refuge. Mulligan will lead an armchair tour of the river in New Hampshire and Vermont, exploring its history and natural beauty through the seasons and among the communities that have sprung up along its banks. Next, the discussion will shift to how the river has influenced the lives of those who live there, and how they, in turn, have affected the river.
The presentation will also explore the many issues involved in managing the health of the Connecticut River and how citizens from all walks of life have created a vision for its future.
This program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested at hsccnh.org or contact the Historical Society at 352-1895 or hscc@hsccnh.org.