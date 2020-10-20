The Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene is set to hold its 20th annual used book sale from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20.
Although the book sale was delayed for about six months due to the pandemic, the society has managed to collect 4,500 used books and set a date for the popular fundraising event.
This year’s book sale has been modified in several ways to allow for social distancing. “Our top priority is safety,” said Alan Rumrill, director of the Historical Society. “We will limit the number of customers allowed in the sale to eight people at any one time. Facemasks will be required and gloves will be provided for customers. Social-distancing rules will be applied.”
Most books are priced at $1, and the proceeds will support the Historical Society’s programs to collect, preserve and communicate the history of Cheshire County. Books cover topics such as history, biography, antiques, art, architecture, cookbooks, travel, fiction and children’s literature.
New this year is a preview opportunity on Thursday, Nov. 5. Up to eight people will be able to purchase $30 tickets for exclusive entry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. An additional eight people can purchase $20 tickets for entry from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and eight people can purchase $10 tickets for entry from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets for exclusive entry can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
The following times allow free admission, but limited numbers of customers will be allowed in the sale at any one time. Appointments may be made by phone or email to avoid wait times: 352-1895 or hscc@hsccnh.org.
Friday, Nov. 6 — open 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 — open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 10, 12, 13 — open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 17, 18, 19 — $5 per bag, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20 — $1 per bag, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: www.hsccnh.org.