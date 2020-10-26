On Oct. 22, 1770, Dartmouth College history was made in Keene when the first meeting of the Trustees of Dartmouth was held in the parlor of the Wyman Tavern in Keene 250 years ago. Present at the meeting were the college’s founder Eleazar Wheelock, five trustees from Connecticut, and one trustee from Exeter. The college had been granted its charter 10 months earlier by John Wentworth, Governor of the Province of New Hampshire. An English Trust had contributed £12,000 which would equate to about $2 million today.
Today, Dartmouth has about 4,400 undergraduate students and 2,100 graduate students in Hanover, and the Wyman Tavern is owned by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Alan Rumrill, the Historical Society’s director, refers to the Wyman Tavern as the Society’s “most important artifact.” Built in the Georgian style by Captain Isaac Wyman, a veteran of the French and Indian Wars, the Tavern was in operation as a public house for 40 years. In 1968, the building became the Society’s historic house museum after it was a private home for 170 years.
The Historical Society and the Dartmouth Club of Southwestern New Hampshire had been planning for months to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the first meeting of the Dartmouth Trustees. However, the arrival of the pandemic compelled them to switch to a virtual celebration of the anniversary. The Historical Society has posted a web page to commemorate the occasion. The web page includes a piece by Robert B. Stephenson, Dartmouth Class of 1963, about the Rev. Laban Ainsworth, who graduated from Dartmouth in 1778 and went on to be Jaffrey’s first and only “settled” minister for 76 years. The web page also includes background information on the Oct. 22, 1770, meeting as well as a list of noteworthy Dartmouth alumni and trustees with connections to the Monadnock Region.
Rick Swanson, Dartmouth class of ‘79, the development director at the Historical Society, is seeking additional content about Dartmouth’s connections to the Monadnock Region. Information can be sent to devdir@hsccnh.org.
The Society is planning to reopen its headquarters at 246 Main St. on Nov. 6. For more information, go to www.hsccnh.org.