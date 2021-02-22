Historian Alan Rumrill will give an online talk called “Yankee Spy! Stoddard’s Jonathan Hale in the Civil War” on Saturday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Rumrill will discuss the life story of Cheshire County native Jonathan Davis Hale, who left New Hampshire to seek his fortune in the mid-1800s. Hale gained wealth in his a-dopted state of Tennessee, only to lose it all when the Civil War began because he supported the Union.
This program is a collaboration between the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Friends of the Olivia Rodham Library in Nelson.
Rumrill is the executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene. He is a native of Stoddard where his family has lived since 1770.
To register for the online talk, go to https://hsccnh.org.