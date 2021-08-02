Cheshire County Historical Society Executive Director Alan Rumrill will present a PowerPoint program entitled “Mountain as Muse: The Artists who Painted Mount Monadnock” on Aug. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program will be co-sponsored by the historical society and the Harris Center for Conservation Education of Hancock.
Since the first published drawing of Mount Monadnock by Charles T. Jackson in about 1840, hundreds of subsequent artists have been inspired by the mountain as a subject. Their work depicted the mountain in all seasons, from all angles, in a variety of styles, and told many different stories. Rumrill will share some of those paintings and the stories behind them.
The program will be offered on Zoom. To register, go to the Harris Center website at harriscenter.org.