Douglas Pryor of Hinsdale, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam Veteran was awarded the Silver Star Service Banner and plaque at the Hinsdale VFW Post 4234. The banner and plaque were presented by Eric Adams, a veteran of Iraq/Desert Storm, who is the N.H. VFW District 5 commander.
Pryor is a service-related disabled veteran. He continues service to the community by delivering Meals on Wheels to residents of Hinsdale on a daily basis, which he has done for the past five years.
The Silver Star Families of America (SSFOA), who provided the banner, is dedicated to supporting and assisting wounded, ill, injured and dying active duty and veterans and their families of all branches of service from all wars. The organization’s goal is to recognize the sacrifice of the wounded and those with injuries and illnesses originating in a war zone. Qualifications include: Purple Heart recipients, victims of friendly fire, those who suffer from post-traumatic stress, effects of Agent Orange and Gulf War syndrome.