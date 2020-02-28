The 5th grade class at Hinsdale Elementary School has adopted “Reading Can Take You to New Places” as its theme for the 2020 wall tile project.
The wall tile project was launched last year at the opening of a new addition at the school. Through this project, every 5th grade student designs a tile that will be part of a class display to be permanently installed in the corridor of the new addition.
This year’s theme is in recognition of Hinsdale Elementary School being awarded a Year of the Book literacy grant from the Children’s Literary Foundation. Books given to students and visits by authors to the school giving talks and workshops on writing, all provided by the grant, are inspiring the messages that this year’s wall tile display will present.
Eight wall sections have been designated to extend this project to include 5th grade classes through 2026. This schedule guarantees the participation of every Pre-K through 5th grade student attending school when the new addition opened.
The Hinsdale Education Foundation, working with the Hinsdale School District and Elementary School, is raising the funds to support the 5th Grade Wall Tile Project. To learn more about this project and how you can help, go to the Hinsdale Education Foundation website at HinsdaleEF.org or email hinsdaleEF@gmail.com.
Hinsdale Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed to support educational programs and activities not covered in the Hinsdale School District’s annual budget.