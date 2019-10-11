The Hinsdale High School class of 2021 Project Graduation will host Farm Day on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 119 on the school fields.
Events will include musical hay bales, pumpkin painting, tractor rides, pumpkin bowling, a petting farm, touch-a-tractor, face painting and more.
Game tickets will be $5 for an arm length. Cow plop bingo tickets will be $10 per plop or 3 for $25, and a pie-eating contest will be held with a $5 entry fee.
In the evening a haunted hayride will be offered from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for $3 per ride.
In conjunction with Farm Day, the Hinsdale Farmers Market and the Hinsdale Beautification Committee will have their last market/fall festival at the same time and location.