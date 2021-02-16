Hillside Village Keene and The Prospect-Woodward Health Center will hold a food drive for the Monadnock Humane Society on National Dog Biscuit Day, Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The senior living community is looking to collect high-quality food items including canned and dry food for dogs and cats as well as treats.
In addition to providing food to the animals in its shelter, The Monadnock Humane Society provides food to foster homes and has a food pantry for those who are unable to provide food to their own pets. The average cost of caring for a shelter pet is $35 per day.
Everyone who donates will receive a gift made by Hillside Village residents.
Hillside Village is at 95 Wyman Road, Keene. If you would like to make a donation but cannot go on that day, contact Joy Peterson at JPeterson@hsvk.org to make other arrangements.