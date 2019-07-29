Long Trail Day, the Green Mountain Club's annual social fundraiser and hiking challenge, is Saturday, Aug. 3.
Individuals and teams will hike segments of the Long Trail to complete the entire 272-mile jopurney in one day, all while raising money for the Green Mountain Club to continue its work caring for the mountains and trails of Vermont. The fun continues by joining other hikers at nine local watering holes across the state to celebrate the completion of the day’s hike.
The first 272 people to register receive a free pair of Darn Tough socks and all registrants will receive a free digital Long Trail map.
Registration fee is $25. Register at greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday.
The first 10 people to raise $272 will also receive a Skida headband, and top fundraisers will receive an Osprey backpack. Long Trail Day bandanas and BUFFs are awarded at the $272 and $500 fundraising levels. You can also hike virtually, by registering and fundraising online, with the same chance to receive rewards as those hiking.
A club representative will be present at each of the post-hike celebration location to help people connect with other hikers and hand out prizes. After parties will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beer Naked Brewery (Marlboro), Mulligan’s Pub (Manchester), Long Trail Brewing (Bridgewater Corners), Lawson’s Finest Liquids (Waitsfield), Prohibition Pig Brewery (Waterbury), Foam Brewers (Burlington), and Idletyme Brewing (Stowe), and from 4 to 6 p.m. at Otter Creek Brewing (Middlebury) and Rock Art Brewery (Morrisville).
Established in 1910 to build the Long Trail, the Green Mountain Club is a member-supported private non-profit organization.