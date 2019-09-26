The Monadnock Center’s Hearth Cooking Saturdays series begins Saturday with an open house demonstration day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors will have a chance to see what life was like for a mill family in the 1830s at harvest time, see the garden’s bounty, and sample dishes prepared over the open hearth. Costumed interpreters will represent the Prescott family at the Monadnock Center’s Phoenix Mill House.
The September menu includes vegetables harvested from the Prescott’s dooryard garden and features salsify with parsley butter, scrapple, turnip soup with vermicelli, Vermont Graham bread, rhubarb pie and sumac tea.
At this time of year, the Prescott family is preparing for the winter. The family will be making candles and discussing the ways the garden harvest can be preserved for winter.
Hearth Cooking Saturdays are open house programs. Drop in for few minutes or stay longer to taste the foods and enjoy good conversation by the fire. The Monadnock Center hosts a Hearth Cooking Saturday each month from September through December.
Admission is free. Hearth Cooking Saturdays are family-friendly programs and suitable for all ages.
The Phoenix Mill House is a 19th century millworker’s home located directly behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St., Peterborough. For directions or to learn more, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.