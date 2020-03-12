PETERBOROUGH — Maple syrup is on the menu at the Monadnock Center’s Hearth Cooking Saturday program on Saturday at the center’s grounds at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough. The center’s Phoenix Mill House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with costumed interpreters preparing dishes over the open fire. Visitors will enjoy sampling the dishes and learning about the history of maple syrup and what life was like in the 1830s.
Hearth Cooking Saturdays are open house programs. Guests can stay for a few minutes or longer to enjoy the food and good conversation by the fire.
The day’s menu includes maple walnut cream pudding, squash soup with maple syrup and apples, bread pudding and maple sugar cookies. The Prescott’s will also demonstrate making maple breakfast sausage from scratch. All of the recipes are taken from period cookbooks and are prepared using traditional techniques and equipment.
The Phoenix Mill House is a 19th century overseer’s home where the Samuel and Nancy Prescott family lived in the 1830s. The Phoenix Mill was a large textile mill that once stood at the corner of Main and Grove Streets in downtown Peterborough. Today, costumed interpreters share the Prescott’s lives as a mill family in the early 19th century.
This program is free and all are welcome. Donations are accepted.
Information: MonadnockCenter.org.