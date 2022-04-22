Healthy Starts at HCS recently opened its new family resource center at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS), 312 Marlboro St., Keene. HCS celebrated with an open house on Thursday.
An additional open house will spotlight the Kinship Navigator program on Thursday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature resources and supports for grandparents who are parenting their grandchildren. Healthy snacks will be available.
The open house is free and no reservation is needed.
The Family Resource Center at HCS is dedicated to strengthening families at all ages and stages by offering parent education, connections to resources, and a supportive and listening staff who are committed to helping build healthy families. The Family Resource Center is equipped with computer, printer and staff to assist with applications for medical coverage, housing assistance and finding a medical practitioner.
Regular drop-in hours will be Mondays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Appointments are also available by calling Amy Delisle, Community Health Coordinator, at 352-2253.
The Family Resource Center is wheelchair accessible and stroller friendly. The City Express public bus is a flag stop at HCS throughout the day; bus passes are available to assist families. Schedule information is available at www.cityexpress.org. Information about the Family Resource Center at HCS is available at www.hcsservices.org.