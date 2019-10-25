The Gilsum Recreation Committee and Monadnock Conservancy hosted their first ever Haunted Hike Oct. 19. The free family-friendly event drew nearly 600 people with 27 volunteers helping out.
The spooky walk went to Porcupine Falls at the end of Brook Road in Gilsum on land owned by Monadnock Conservancy known as the Calhoun Family Forest. This property is open to the public with an easy 0.4 mile trail from the official trail head. Attendees followed the jack-o-lantern lit trail to the waterfall where a story was told. The jack-o-lanterns were carved by Gilsum Before and Afterschool Program. Attendees were encouraged to keep an eye open for creatures and monsters lurking in the depths of the woods. Upon return from the hike they joined the Witch of Calhoun Forest for some refreshments around a fire pit.