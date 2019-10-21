The Monadnock Conservancy, a land trust in southwestern New Hampshire, will host a barn dance on Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring farm-to-table fare, live music and outdoor games at Mayfair Farm in Harrisville.
The event celebrates the land trust’s 30th anniversary and is a benefit to protect more land, water and wildlife in the Monadnock Region.
The barn dance features The Rear Defrosters, a Brattleboro-based group that specializes in authentic honky-tonk and early rock-and-roll music.
The event will also include a light tasting menu of locally-sourced food, a cash bar (beer, wine, hard cider), corn hole, sack races, a campfire for roasting marshmallows and a 50/50 raffle. People may also visit the farm animals and enjoy the views from the pasture. With purchase of a VIP ticket, there is a private tour of the farm with Mayfair Farm owner-operator Craig Thompson and the Conservancy’s executive director, Ryan Owens. The VIP option also comes with one free drink and a special gift.
All general admission tickets are $30 (VIP option $50), children 7-12 are $10 and ages 6 and under free. Tickets are only available in advance and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/MCbarndance. Directions to Mayfair Farm can also be found at that link.
For more information about The Monadnock Conservancy, visit www.MonadnockConservancy.org or call 357-0600.