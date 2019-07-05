Harrisville Designs will host Samuel Bautista Lazo for a talk on weaving at its retail shop on Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Bautista Lazo is a Zapotec (Benizaa) weaver from Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico. In addition to his weaving knowledge he also holds a Ph.D. in sustainable manufacturing. He is visiting the textile village of Harrisville to share his family’s weaving heritage, the indigenous way of life and cultural craft of the Zapotec people. He will present interpretations of the woven knowledge encoded in the ancient symbols and patterns of Zapotec textile patterns.
Bautista Lazo teaches and speaks internationally about the craft of weaving through his own indigenous Zapotec culture and history highlighting the role Zapotec people played in the cradle of civilization.
Woven rugs, pouches and bags will be available for sale throughout the day. There will be a suggested $10 donation. For more information on Bautista Lazo and his family, visit www.dixza.com.