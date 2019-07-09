Creativity is alive and well in Harrisville. On Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. more than 20 artists will open their studios to the public to see what they have been creating.
Visitors can stop by the Harrisville General store to get a sandwich, cup of coffee and a map of all the open studios.
The day will showcase Harrisville’s furniture makers, leather work, fiber art, photography, ceramics, painting, sculpture and much more. Some of the studios are in the Historic Harrisville Mills and others are sprinkled about the many lakes about town.