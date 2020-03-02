As the Earth thaws and spring rains drench New Hampshire, thousands of salamanders, frogs and toads make their way to vernal pools to breed. Many are killed when their journeys take them across busy roads.
Each spring, the Harris Center for Conservation Education trains volunteers to serve on “Salamander Crossing Brigades” at amphibian road crossings throughout the Monadnock Region. These volunteers count migrating amphibians and safely usher the animals across roads during one or more “Big Nights.”
There will be two volunteer training sessions: The first is in Hancock on Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 King’s Highway; and the second is in Keene, on Friday, March 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Keene State College Science Center (Room 129).
For more information, contact Brett Amy Thelen at 358-2065 or thelen@harriscenter.org.