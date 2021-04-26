John Benjamin and Susie Spikol of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead a late afternoon walk around the trails of Shieling Forest in Peterborough on Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
The group will search for and identify springtime mushrooms such as polypores, jelly fungi and the famously elusive morels. No experience is necessary.
An optional visit to the beer garden at Post and Beam Brewing will be offered after the walk. COVID-19 precautions will apply, including small group size, social distancing and face masks.
Space is limited and registration is required. The exact location will be provided upon registration. To register, go to harriscenter.org.
For information, contact Spikol at 525-3397 or spikol@harriscenter.org.