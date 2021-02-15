The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to host an informal, nature-focused happy hour via Zoom Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to bring questions about nearby nature or just sit back and listen to the team of Harris Center naturalists as they share their own observations.
Anyone with photos, videos or audio recordings to share is asked to submit them in advance to Miles Stahmann at stahmann@harriscenter.org.
For information or to register, go to https://harriscenter.org.