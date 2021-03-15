Brett Amy Thelen, science director at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, is set to hold an online volunteer training to help salamanders safely cross the road this spring. The workshop will be held this Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
As the ground thaws and spring rains drench New Hampshire, thousands of amphibians migrate to vernal pools to breed. Many are killed when their journeys take them across roads. So each year, the Harris Center trains community scientists to serve on Salamander Crossing Brigades at amphibian road crossings throughout the Monadnock Region. Volunteers move migrating salamanders, frogs and toads across roads by hand during one or more “Big Nights” — nights when large groups of amphibians make their move — each spring, keeping count as they go.
For Zoom login details, go to https://harriscenter.org. For other information, see the Salamander Crossing Brigade FAQ at the website or contact Brett Amy Thelen at thelen@harriscenter.org.