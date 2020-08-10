The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will host an online program on light pollution on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
How we light our homes, towns and cities affects many wild creatures, including fireflies, luna moths, songbirds, owls and mammals, and even has an effect on human health.
Susan Harder of the International Dark Sky Association will lead a slideshow and discussion on the ecological and human health impacts of light pollution — including what you can do to help combat light pollution in your neighborhood or community.
To get the Zoom login details, register at harriscenter.org/events/shining-a-light-on-light-pollution.
Information: 525-3394 or spikol@harriscenter.org.