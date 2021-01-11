The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to host an introduction to the ways in which animals, plants and microbes have adapted to life in extreme cold.
The talk, called “Weathering Winter: Life at Low Temperatures,” will be led by Harris Center ecologist Karen Seaver. It will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Seaver will offer examples of ecological strategies from environments that are always cold (Antarctica and high-elevation alpine zones), as well as places that are seasonally frigid (winter in New Hampshire). she will discuss animals near and far, including penguins, polar bears, bobcats and barred owls.
For Zoom login details, register at https://harriscenter.org. For information, call 525-3394 or contact Seaver at seaver@harriscenter.org.