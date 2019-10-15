Wildlife photographer Tianne Strombeck will lead a program on the Pantanal region of Brazil on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library.
The Pantanal region contains the world’s largest tropical wetlands. It is an isolated area that is reached via a single rutty dirt road. The land floods in the summer, and during the dry season distinct rivers form which Strombeck and her group navigated with small boats looking for jaguars.
Inhabitants of the Pantanal include river otters, caimans, monkeys, capybara, anacondas, bats, and all kinds of tropical birds.
Strombeck creates portraits of nature to promote conservation and education. Her images have been published worldwide in newspapers, magazines, and books, including Sy Montgomery’s “Soul of an Octopus.” Samples of her work can be seen at tianimal.com. This program is free and open to all.