Hancock Town Library will offer an afternoon of escape rooms from which teams must solve puzzles to find their way out. The challenges will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the library.
Teams sign up for a one-hour slot to see if they have what it takes to get out in time.
The event is open to the general public. Recommended group size is three to five people. Stop by at the library at 25 Main St., Hancock, or call 525-4411 to sign up to reserve your time slot. Teens and adults are welcome. The event is free for all who have a library card at the Hancock Town Library; slight fee for those who do not.