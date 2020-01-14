Hancock’s Community Conversations on Race is set to hold its second annual Martin Luther King Jr. event. in the Hancock Town Meeting House Hall on Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.
The event will focus on the power of language in honoring Dr. King’s work.
Community members will read excerpts from his many speeches. And, in honoring his work and “Keeping the Dream Alive,” community members will offer their own reflections.
Additionally, there will be participatory activities set up around the room and resource tables including the Hancock Library, The League of Women Voters and the Restorative Justice Initiative.
Refreshments will be offered. Contributions to 68 Hours to End Hunger are welcomed.
Hancock’s Community Conversations on Race Group meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month in the Daniels Room at the Hancock Town Library from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. All interested people are welcome to discuss a wide range of topics such as personal stories of experiencing racial prejudice and biases and assumptions people make and how they play out in everyday circumstances.