Hancock Town Library will screen the documentary film "Traces of the Trade" on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
The film follows descendants of the DeWolf family of Bristol, R.I., as they struggle to reconcile their abolitionist ideals with their family's historical role in the U.S. slave trade.
They retrace their family's involvement from Bristol to Elmina Castle in Ghana to the sugar plantations of Cuba and back to Bristol and then have to deal with the privileged status that the wealth and status derived of the slave trade has brought them.
A short voluntary discussion will follow the 1 hour 26 minute film. Admission is free. Information: 525-4411.