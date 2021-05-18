The Hancock Community Conversations on Race (HCCOR) group will mark the one-year anniversary of silent vigils for Black Lives Matter with a special event on Saturday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Putnam Park, Grove Street, Peterborough. The rain date is Saturday, May 29.
The theme of the event is “What can I do?” and will feature speakers, live music at 1 p.m. and information tables to guide the commemoration.
Doug Sutherland of Hancock will welcome attendees and offer his reflections. Other speakers include Allen Davis, Ed.D., an educator and racial justice activist who will speak on organizing community conversations of race; Melanie Levesque, a former senator who will discuss what is happening in state and federal legislatures regarding racial justice; Pierre Morton, the chief diversity officer of Franklin Pierce University; and Jonah Wheeler of Showing Up for Racial Justice. Grace Aldrich will offer a poem in closing and Hadi Lancaric, a sophomore at ConVal Regional High School, will sing “America the Dream” to conclude the program.
Resource tables will be hosted by HCCOR, Antrim Antiracism Study Group, Reparations Action Group, Rural Youth Union, League of Women Voters/Open Democracy, Peterborough Town Library, Black Heritage Trail New Hampshire and Manchester NAACP.
The community is also invited to participate in the regular noon to 1 p.m. vigil along Routes 101 and 102 prior to the event.