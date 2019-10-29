Trick or treat

Although forecasts indicate we’re on track for more of a soggy than spooky Halloween this year, here’s a sampling of trick-or-treating times in the region Thursday night:

Alstead: No set hours, although police will be on duty from 5-8 p.m.

Antrim: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls: No set hours

Bennington: 5-7 p.m.

Brattleboro: No set hours, although the Horribles parade is scheduled at 6 p.m., and trick-or-treating at downtown businesses starts at 5 p.m.

Charlestown: 5:30-8 p.m.

Chesterfield: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dublin: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fitzwilliam: 5-7 p.m.

Gilsum: 5-8 p.m

Greenfield: 6-8 p.m.

Hancock: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Harrisville: 5-7 p.m.

Hinsdale: 5-8 p.m.

Jaffrey: 4-6 p.m., trick-or-treating at downtown businesses; 6-8 p.m., trick-or-treating townwide

Keene: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Langdon: tail-gate trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m., near the Sarah Porter School

Marlborough: 5:30-8 p.m.

Marlow: 5-7 p.m.

Nelson: 5-8 p.m.

Peterborough: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

Richmond: No set hours

Rindge: 4-7 p.m.

Sullivan: 6-8 p.m.

Surry: 5-7 p.m.

Swanzey: 5-8 p.m.

Troy: 5-8 p.m.

Walpole: No set hours

Westmoreland: No set hours

Winchester: 5-8 p.m.