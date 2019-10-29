Although forecasts indicate we’re on track for more of a soggy than spooky Halloween this year, here’s a sampling of trick-or-treating times in the region Thursday night:
Alstead: No set hours, although police will be on duty from 5-8 p.m.
Antrim: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls: No set hours
Bennington: 5-7 p.m.
Brattleboro: No set hours, although the Horribles parade is scheduled at 6 p.m., and trick-or-treating at downtown businesses starts at 5 p.m.
Charlestown: 5:30-8 p.m.
Chesterfield: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dublin: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fitzwilliam: 5-7 p.m.
Gilsum: 5-8 p.m
Greenfield: 6-8 p.m.
Hancock: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Harrisville: 5-7 p.m.
Hinsdale: 5-8 p.m.
Jaffrey: 4-6 p.m., trick-or-treating at downtown businesses; 6-8 p.m., trick-or-treating townwide
Keene: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Langdon: tail-gate trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m., near the Sarah Porter School
Marlborough: 5:30-8 p.m.
Marlow: 5-7 p.m.
Nelson: 5-8 p.m.
Peterborough: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Richmond: No set hours
Rindge: 4-7 p.m.
Sullivan: 6-8 p.m.
Surry: 5-7 p.m.
Swanzey: 5-8 p.m.
Troy: 5-8 p.m.
Walpole: No set hours
Westmoreland: No set hours
Winchester: 5-8 p.m.