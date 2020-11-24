In place of the annual Messiah Community Festival, singers are invited to meet on the front lawn of the Peterborough Unitarian Church for a pop-up performance of two of Handel’s famous choruses.
The 10-minute outdoor sing of “And the Glory” and “Hallelujah” is set to be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. There is no rehearsal involved. Jim Sharrock will direct the singers, accompanied by Cheryl Sharrock on keyboard.
The church building will not be open. All are welcome; no registration required.
In case of inclement weather, check the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MessiahPbro/.