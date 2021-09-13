Forester Hunter Carbee of Greenfield was recently awarded the New Hampshire “Outstanding Forester of the Year” for 2021. The award recognizes a New Hampshire forester for outstanding contributions to the field of forestry and for practicing forestry at a very high level.
Carbee began his lengthy career stacking lumber at the age of 19 for Jaffrey-based Monadnock Forest Products. When his boss took him to an active logging job he saw a skidder hauling a large white pine log, and said “that’s what I want to do.”
He began forestry classes at the UNH Thompson School of Applied Science in 1988, graduating from the two year school in 1990. He transferred to the four year forestry program where he graduated in 1992.
He worked with Forest Resource Consultants in Rumney prior to accepting the position as program director with the N.H. Timberland Owner’s Association (NHTOA). He also assisted with NHTOA forest advocacy efforts which prepared him for several years as the Granite State Division of the Society of American Forester’s policy chair.
In 2006, Carbee headed back into the woods coordinating the wood chip supply for two biomass energy facilities in the North Country.
He has served on the NH Project Learning Tree Board of Directors; he was chair of the Granite State Division of the Society of American Foresters as well as the Policy Chair; and he served on the steering committee that wrote Best Management Practices; and co-authored “Forest Products Road Manual: A Handbook for Municipal Officials and the Forest Products Industry.”
He lives with his partner Marcia on his family Christmas tree farm in Greenfield.