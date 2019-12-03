The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas activities at their museum on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
With a theme of New England Villages, the museum at 828 Forest Road will be all lit up with assorted miniature villages including Putz houses, a gingerbread tree contest, silent auction, bake sale, and several raffles. A light supper will be offered later in the afternoon by donation.
For more information: Contact Amy Lowell 547-3339.
At 6:30 p.m., the town of Greenfield and Fireman's Auxiliary are sponsoring a free Christmas concert at the Meeting House.
The Nelson Town Band is being featured and refreshments will be serve.