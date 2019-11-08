The Greenfield Covenant Church has officially begun building a worship space addition at its Ministry Center at 12 Depot Drive in Greenfield. The space is set to become the new church home after years of worshipping at Crotched Mountain School’s Carter Memorial Hall.
“We are fortunate to be able to build this new space debt-free, allowing us to continue to invest in our ministries to the community in very meaningful ways,” said Rev. Daniel F. Osgood. “We are so grateful to have had the support of Crotched Mountain School during our time of transition. We recognize that without this help, it would have been difficult to arrive where we are now. We will always be thankful for their assistance over so many years, and we plan to continue our ministry with them as we move ahead.”
The church has contracted with West Rindge Builders in Rindge, who expect the project to be completed in the spring of 2020.
The community is invited to a ground-breaking ceremony and blessing for the new worship space addition on Sunday at 2 p.m. on 12 Depot Drive in Greenfield. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
For more information, call 547-3626 or pastor@greenfieldchurch.org.