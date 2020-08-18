The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 45th annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Keene Country Club.
The event, postponed from mid-June due to COVID-19, has been revamped to allow for a fun event while taking necessary precautions and following Gov. Sununu’s guidelines for safety. The Chamber has partnered with GolfStatus to provide a mobile app that can be used for registration, sponsorships, scores, real-time leaderboard and more.
Tee times are available between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The format for the day is four-person scramble. Golfers receive a bag lunch and logo gift.
The event features a hole-in-one car prize, 50/50 putting contest and raffle. Registration fee is $99 per golfer; players can enter as a foursome or a single. For information, email info@keenechamber.com and to register, visit www.keenechamber.com.
Proceeds support Greater Keene Chamber programs that promote members, the Monadnock region and economic vitality.