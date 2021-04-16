The Monadnock Humane Society plans to expand on-site housing for animals that are pets of victims of domestic abuse. Grants of $50,000 and $20,000 from Greater Good Charities and Red-Rover, respectively, will allow the humane society to expand its Animal Safety Net (ASN) program, which was created in 2017. Since the beginning of the program, the society has sheltered an estimated 175 pets.
Over a period of a few weeks, Rescue Rebuild, a program of Greater Good Charities, and Red-Rover will install six raised dog runs. Each dog run will include a dog bed, toys, easy-to-clean flooring and its own door leading to a private relief area. A visitation area will be constructed and furnished to allow the domestic violence survivors to spend time with their pets. Additionally, the teams will create extra storage space and shelving.
“Studies show that nearly 48 percent of domestic violence survivors often delay leaving their abuser if they cannot take their pet. When animal shelters offer dedicated safe housing for animal victims of abuse, a crucial barrier is removed and more lives are saved,” said Nicole Forsyth, RedRover President and CEO.
“These grants make it possible for us to grow our Animal Safety Net program in ways we couldn’t have imagined nearly five years ago when it began,” said Monadnock Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth. “The ASN is at the very heart of what we do, and it’s become even more important as we’ve recognized a growing need for it — especially in this past year.”
Information: Greater Good Charities, greatergood.org; RedRover, RedRover.org; Monadnock Humane Society, monadnockhumanesociety.org.