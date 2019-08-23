Members of the Granite State Ambassadors visited Keene Aug. 6 to tour the murals painted across the city.
Alan Rumrill, executive director at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, led the tour giving background information on each mural, which were painted in June by Walldogs.
The Ambassadors, in their green shirts, have been welcoming the world to New Hampshire for 23 years at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, NH State Welcome Centers, Chambers of Commerce and the NH State House, as well at many major events in New Hampshire.
The Ambassadors enjoyed lunch at the Pour House after the tour. For more information about the group, visit www.NHGraniteStateAmbassadors.org.