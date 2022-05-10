The Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs (GMYC) will present their first public concert, “Rooted in Music,” on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene. A follow-up performance will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. This performance will feature a special senior recognition ceremony and a special senior performance. Admission to the performances is $15 for adults, $5 for children or $35 for a family.
GMYC features more than 50 regional youth in grades 4-12. The singers will present music with a natural theme featuring songs about animals, the environment and the power of children. Joined by local collaborator, the Caterpillar Lab, concert goers will have the opportunity to meet caterpillars and butterflies up close with trained naturalists before each performance.
Under the direction of Esther Rhoades, GMYC Artistic Director, singers have joined together from more than 15 schools. “Rooted in Music” will feature GMYC’s Peterborough-based choir for singers in grades 4 and up, Choristers, and the Keene-based sister choir, Elm City Singers. Accompanied by Carin Torp, these choirs will sing the music of Carolyn Jennings, Benjamin Britten, Edvard Grieg, Andrea Ramsey and Moses Hogan. The Cecilia Ensemble, with pianist Margaret Dodson-Buhl, will present folk songs from Japan, Newfoundland and the U.S. GMYC’s SATB chamber choir will make its debut performance with music by James Taylor and Thomas Tallis. At the conclusion of the performance, all singers will join together to perform a newer choral piece, “The Little Creek,” by Matt Carlson.