The Grand Monadnock Rotary Club will hold its third Cruz-In event of 2020 on Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Depot Square parking lot in downtown Peterborough, between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles.
This event will require social distancing of display vehicles and all attendees must wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event is free for all to attend and all special vehicles are welcome for display; there is no fee to display a vehicle.
Door prizes will be available for the first 50 participants that display a vehicle, provided by Hemmings News and the Peterborough Rotary Club.
Information: John Kaufhold, 801-8364.