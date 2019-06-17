The Monadnock Conservancy, a land trust for southwestern New Hampshire, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a guided hike at its Mountain Brook Reservoir property in Jaffrey, on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m.
Property donors and long-time trail stewards Herb and Colette Gramm, along with trail steward Tom Sedgwick’s family, will share a few words about their love for the land and why they decided to create a trail and work with the Conservancy to protect it for future generations. Refreshments will be served.
There are two guided options for the hike: a short, easy walk that will take about 40 minutes round-trip, or a longer, more moderate hike that will take about 60 minutes. You are welcome to decide that day which hike you prefer.
To attend, please meet at the trailhead; look for signs at the intersection of Gilmore Pond and Peabody Hill roads in Jaffrey. Parking is limited; please consider carpooling if possible. For more information and to RSVP, please email Lindsay Taflas at Lindsay@MonadnockConservancy.org or call her at 357-0600, extension 113.
The Monadnock Conservancy, founded in 1989, is the only land trust dedicated exclusively to the 35 towns in the Monadnock Region of southwestern New Hampshire. Its mission is to work with communities and landowners to conserve the natural resources, wild and working lands, rural character and scenic beauty of the region.