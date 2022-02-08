Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM along with Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) helped raise $29,500 during this year’s Good Friends campaign to benefit the local nonprofit organization Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH). The Good Friend campaign is an annual tradition that takes place during the holidays.
The stuffed animal “ambassadors” of the 2021 Good Friends campaign were Valeria Princess Unicorn, Polar Bear Softie, Paya Panda and Bolt Australian Cattle Dog (and a few surprise guests throughout) which were donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys. A total of 2,950 stuffed animals were sold for $10 each at all SBW branches with proceeds from each sale going to benefit MUCH, a nonprofit organization composed of a coalition of organizations and individuals engaged in addressing childhood hunger in the Monadnock Region.
“We’re grateful to Douglas Cuddle Toys and WKNE-FM for their continued commitment in creating and implementing the Good Friends campaign — all of which will help us in our efforts toward trying to alleviate the issue of childhood hunger in our community,” Ann Henderson, chair of the MUCH Council, said in a news release. “And, having Savings Bank of Walpole branches serve as point-of-sale is invaluable in terms of making the campaign a success. We truly appreciate their involvement.”