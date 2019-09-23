The program “Going Batty” will be offered at the Peterborough Town Library on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.
Xandri, an interpretive ranger for the Student Conservation Association with N.H. Parks and Recreation, will lead the 45-minute program for kids and families.
Bats are one of the animals best adapted to the night. This program will explore how bats have evolved to thrive in the shadows and delve into their biggest threat: white nose syndrome.
All library events are free and open to the public.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.