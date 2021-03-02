The Gilsum Rock Swap and Mineral Show is scheduled to be held this year on June 26 and 27 at the Gilsum Elementary School grounds on Route 10 in Gilsum. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event is set to feature more than 65 dealers, swappers, distributors and wholesalers. Collectors can buy, sell, or swap beryl, quartz crystals, semi-precious stones, and rocks and minerals of all sorts. Displays range from newly found specimens in the rough to fossils, prized collector’s pieces and hand-crafted jewelry.
This year’s event includes a free presentation by geologist Paul Brandes, “From Paleo to Present: A Brief History of Mining.” Brandes will explain what people mined in each era of human history and how mining techniques gradually evolved and accelerated in the 19th century.
Other activities include a presentation on prospecting on Saturday, daily pancake brunch, bake sale, book sale, a traditional ham and bean supper with homemade pies on Saturday night and a chicken barbecue dinner Sunday afternoon.
Admission is free, although donations are accepted. All proceeds go to youth recreation and community programs.
For more information, contact Robert Mitchell at the Gilsum Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 76, Gilsum, NH, 03448; call 357-9636; or e-mail to gilsumrocks@gmail.com.