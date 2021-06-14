Jack Minich of Gilsum has been named conservation easement steward for the The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ southwestern region.
As conservation easement steward, Minich is responsible for ensuring the conservation values of protected properties are being upheld according to the terms of the deed. To accomplish this, he will monitor properties in person and through the use of aerial imaging technology.
Prior to the Forest Society, Minich worked in education, trails and environmental restoration positions from the North Woods of Minnesota to the Austrian Alps and the Mojave Desert in southern California. Most recently, he led a youth development trail crew in Minneapolis. Minich and his family moved to southwest New Hampshire in 2019 to continue his master’s degree in conservation biology at Antioch University-New England and to work in conservation in southern Vermont.
“We are delighted to have Jack join our staff of easement stewards at the Forest Society,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “His love of everything outdoors is contagious, and he brings extensive skills from his past work experiences in invasive plant management to the team.”