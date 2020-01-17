The Keene Public Library will host a film screening and discussion of the 2017 documentary “Generation Zapped” on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
The film investigates the potential dangers of prolonged exposure to radio frequencies from wireless technology, its effects on our health and well-being, as well as the health and development of children.
The film also offers simple guidelines for how to protect and safeguard ourselves and our families against these potential dangers.
Technology safety educator Cece Doucette, who has helped introduce legislation to educate and protect the public, will facilitate a Q&A session following the 70-minute film.
Information: 352-0157. The Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St. The screening is presented by the Monadnock Progressive Alliance and the Keene Public Library.