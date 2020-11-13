“Happy Days” by Samuel Beckett will be presented Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 18 to 21, by the Keene State College Department of Theatre and Dance. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Redfern Arts Center’s Main Theatre on the KSC campus. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the matinee performance starts at 2 p.m.
The two-act play, directed by Keene State Associate Professor Jeannie-Marie Brown, follows Winnie, buried to her waist, as she goes about her daily routine and prattles to her husband, Willie, who is largely hidden. Winnie’s frequent refrain is “Oh this is a happy day.” Later, in the second act, she is buried up to her neck, but continues to talk and remember happier days.
“The piece has so many layers,” Brown said. “It is stunning how Winnie’s predicament screams out to our collective feelings in this ‘new normal’.”
Tickets are free, and in-person seats are offered only to the Keene State College community. The general public can join as audience members via the free livestream of the production. Information: keene.edu/arts/redfern.