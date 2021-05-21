A Garden Fest will be held in the heart of Dublin on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is sponsored by Friends of the Dublin Public Library, in cooperation with Dublin Historical Society, Dublin Community Center and Dublin Community Church.
Displays will be set up behind the Dublin Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a vegetable and flower gardening book sale, the library seed project, plant experts highlighting native plants, Conservation Commission information, refreshments and more.
Dublin Historical Society will present local garden history and fiddle music by Randy Miller. Children’s activities will be held in front of Dublin Community Church.
The Dublin Community Center, also known as the DubHub, will host a community lunch picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include barbecued hot dogs, including a vegan option. There will also be an open house of the recently completed North Room, which will feature an art show with work from the private collections of Community Center board members and staff. All meals are free, but donations will be accepted.
Additionally the DubHub will offer live music by local musicians in the garden sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church. Those wishing to stay are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and sit socially distanced.
Dublin Public Library is at 1114 Main St., Dublin Community Center is at 1123 Main St., and the Community Church is next door at 1125 Main St. For more information, contact Rachael Lovett, director of Dublin Public Library, at 563-8658.