The Old Homestead Garden Club is set to meet Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. followed by refreshments at noon. The meeting’s featured program, “Hands on Workshop for Greens Sale,” led by committee members, will be held at 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to wire pine cones and ornaments for wreaths, along with bow making.
The event is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, call Judy Avery at 352-4980.