Peterborough Paw Spa will host a community-wide garage and bake sale to benefit the care of animals. All of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to Monadnock Humane Society.
The spa is in the Strand Building at 174 Concord St. in Peterborough. The event takes place on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, in the far end of the lot around the back side of the building.
The sale will feature a wide variety of gently-used items for both pets and people, as well as offering from local craftspeople.
Anyone with gently-used pet or people items they would like to donate may drop them off at the Peterborough Paw Spa Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through June 28 (no large furniture).
Baked goods donations may also be dropped off on June 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or prior to 10 a.m. on June 29.
Everything will be free after 3 p.m. (with a suggested donation to Monadnock Humane Society).
Information: 801-3083 or Peterboroughpawspa@gmail.com.
Interested volunteers may contact Kerri O’Brian at 354-4022 or kerrio@humanecommunity.org.