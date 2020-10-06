The Gap Mountain Lions Club, serving the towns of Troy and Fitzwilliam, has been collecting many items for its 2nd annual fundraising yard sale to be held rain or shine on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will take place at the end of the Troy Common, in conjunction with the Troy Fall Festival.
This event is being held to raise money for Lions "Operation KidSight" program which screens children of all ages for eye abnormalities that otherwise may not be detected for several years.